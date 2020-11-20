You have permission to edit this article.
Christopher James Tarbat

  • Updated
16 LT Tarbat.tif

May 15, 1958 – November 1, 2020

Chris, 62, of Mokelumme Hill, passed away on Nov. 1, 2020, due to a tragic hunting accident.

He was born to James and Betty (Volf) Tarbat in San Andreas. Chris grew up in San Andreas and attended Calaveras High School graduating in 1976. During his time in school, he was a star athlete who played football, basketball and baseball. After high school he worked in the land surveying field, doing that for the rest of his career. In 1985, he met his wife, Angie, and they married in 1991. He was a devoted husband and father with his biggest joy in life being his two children, Courtney and Vincent. His favorite pastimes were watching his kids participate in extracurricular activities, softball, baseball, wrestling, basketball, etc. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Angie, of 29 years; his two beloved children, Courtney (Benton) and Vincent; his sister, Janet (Tone) Jordan of Murphys; and brother, Barry Tarbat of San Andreas; mother-in-law, Erlene Boitano; brothers-in-law, Tony (Michelle) Boitano, Casey (Cindy) Boitano and Brent (April) Boitano; sister-in-law, Gina (Brian) Jackson; 14 nieces and nephews; and 13 great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall.

Donations in his name can be made to:

Calaveras Athletics

Atten. Mike Koepp

Athletic Director

PO Box 607

San Andreas, CA 95249

