Gary Leon Hinman

LT Hinman

January 12,1941- January 19, 2022

Gary Leon Hinman was born Jan. 12,1941, in Orange County, Calif., and passed away on Jan. 19, 2022.

As a youth, his passion for hunting and fishing was nurtured by his Irish grandfather (a former gamekeeper and huntsman for the Earl of Bantry, County Cork) and he went on to

merit the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boys Scouts of America. He met his wife, Carol Lee Hinman, while attending University of the Pacific, and they were married at the university chapel. He earned his B.S. in Pharmacy there and was a member of the pharmacy fraternity, Phi Delta Chi. After graduation, he became licensed in both California and Nevada and worked at several Stockton pharmacies. Then, he and his family moved to Angels Camp, where he worked at theAA Altaville Drug Store, bought the business, moved it to a larger location, and

operated it for over 30 years. As an active community member, he had served as a volunteer firefighter, was a Mason, and was an elected member of Angels Camp City Council. Additionally, he was a member of the Angels Gun Club, as well as the Native Sons of the Golden West. He

enjoyed tying flies, raising and training Labrador retrievers and duck hunting at the Gustine Gun Club. He is pictured above in 1995 when his prized retriever, Tess of Twin Oaks, received The American Kennel Club Senior Hunter Certification after performing a particularly difficult retrieval at last light.

In his retirement, he joined the Amador Fishing Club and loved to take his boat out on the

Delta and New Melones Lake, and to teach the local Boy Scouts how to fly fish. He and his wife also traveled to Alaska, the Galapagos Islands, Mexico and New Zealand.

He is survived by his daughter, Ana Hinman of Sacramento; son, Lee (Deanna) Hinman of Minneapolis; his two granddaughters, Nadia and Sophia Hinman of Minneapolis; and his sister, Gail Smith, of Vallejo.

A private family funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Murphys Friends, P.O. Box 1062, Angels Camp, CA 95222, 209-736-0345, to provide free holiday dinners to the public.

Gary is preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lee Hinman; daughter, Mary Hinman, and by his parents, Virginia Hinman Thorson and Garold Hinman.

