Melvin “Tim” L. Null

December 26, 1934 – January 17, 2022
Tim was a longtime resident of Calaveras County and a well-known business owner in Amador County.
Tim was born in Fort Morgan, Colo., to Merle Null and Freida Schmidt and was the eldest of nine children. Tim was a loving husband to his wife of 46 years, Carlene Null, who preceded him in death in 2013. Tim is survived by his three children, Janice Ortiz, of Charlotte, N.C., Chris Null (Barbara), of Livermore, Calif., and Lorraine Zupfer (Rick), of Oakley, Calif. Tim was a beloved grandfather to Justin Zupfer and Olivia Ortiz. Tim is also survived by his brother Dean Null.
Tim headed west as a teen with only his belongings and ultimately married Sue Graham and enlisted in the army. Following his tour of duty, he became a barber in 1959 and leveraged his G.I. benefits, adding certified electronic repair technician to his business services. Tim relocated in the early 1970s from the Bay Area to the Sierra Nevada for the serenity of the mountain lifestyle. Tim was an avid golfer and sportsman, and post-retirement he spent his time exploring the country in his RV and showcasing his love of cooking for all to enjoy.
The family will be holding a private service on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m., and Tim will be laid to rest next to Carlene in West Point, Calif. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the National Kidney Foundation.