February 14, 1934 - March 16, 2022
Beverly Ann Mather-Fara passed away on March 16, 2022, in San Andreas. She was 88 years old.
She was born in Southgate, California to Arthur and Evelyn Warner. Beverly was a past president of The Native Daughters of the Golden West, Ruby Parlor; past treasurer for the Calaveras Chapter of Habitat for Humanity and a member of Angels Camp Union Congregational Church.
She is survived by her sons and their spouses, George Mather (Nioma) and Mark Mather (Tina); sisters Ethelyn Klasey and Marian Woods; cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.