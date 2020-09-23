George “Curley” Middleton

September 22, 1940 – September 14, 2020
On Sept. 14, 2020, at his home in Altaville, surrounded by family, the Heavens opened at 6 p.m. and Curley loaded his Peterbilt truck for the final trip to the pearly gates. Thank you, Lord, for blessing us with George Henry Middleton (Curley) born Sept. 22, 1940. He was a loved husband, dad, brother, uncle, poppa, great poppa and friend. Curley was born in Mecca, Calif., raised in Indio, Calif., on the Gibbs family farm until 13 when he moved to Winchester, Calif., and attended Leuzinger High School for his freshmen and sophomore years, where he lettered in varsity football at nose guard/middle linebacker.
Curley then moved to Angels Camp to help his Father (Hank Middleton) with the family store, Middleton’s, and finish high school.
After four years at the family store, Curley chose to chase rainbows and find a future of his own. Curley found his calling in the woods and behind the steering wheel of a Peterbilt logging truck. Doc Linebaugh hired Curley on the spot and Curley always spoke fondly of Doc. Curley worked every form of trucking in Northern California and Nevada. It was transfer dump trucks where Curley found he could enjoy his work life and be home every evening. Curley married Linda Garton of Vallecito in 1959 and started a family. Linda passed in 1985. Curley was also blessed with a 21-year marriage to Jeannie Ray that began in 1999. Curley rarely missed a child or grandchild’s sporting event, following them through elementary, high school and college. Besides being dedicated to his family and work life, Curley also found time to be a member of the Sierra Boat Club, Angels slow pitch softball, Lions Club, Native Sons, Altaville Melones Fire Department as a volunteer fireman/captain, and also serve several terms as a city council member and mayor for the City of Angels.
Curley founded and ran Angels BMX at Frogtown and the Middleton Trucking Racing Team. Curley will always be missed, but never forgotten.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Middleton; mother, Matilda (Mat) Middleton; brothers and sisters, Eilene Dawson, Jimmy Turner (Kristy), Alice Turner, Dick Middleton (Mary), Joyce Deem, Rich Cathcart (Roz) and Bobby Middleton (Susan); children, Kamy Crawford (Chris), Kary Hubbard (Dave), Jerry Middleton (Tammy), Rebecca Turner (Korey), Steve Walraven (Melissa), Natalie Hughes (Jeff), Brian Whitear, Raven Middleton/Chapter; grandkids, Jennifer Coffing (Adam), Jared Hubbard (Aine), Rick Crawford, Rhiannon Wilson (Jeff), Grady Hughes, Madison Hughes, Tyler Whitear, Kelly Whitear, Meagon Ribera (Jerry), Justin Airola, Jerryd Airola (Jessica), McKensey Middleton, Morgan Middleton, Wyatt Walraven, Maddie Walraven, Andrew Nannini, Brevin Nannini and Kylie Turner; great-grandkids, (list growing every day).
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Altaville Protestant Cemetery in Altaville, Calif.