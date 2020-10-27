Floretta Sue Hartman

January 12, 1940 – August 27, 2020
Longtime Calaveras County resident Sue Hartman passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2020, of small cell lung cancer with her husband and two daughters there with her.
Sue was born Jan. 12, 1940, in Shawnee, Okla., to William and Flora Mae Herring. Her family moved from Oklahoma to Southern California in Sue’s early teens. In 1962 she met and married the love of her life, Peter Hartman. In life’s adventure, while raising three children, they decided to leave Southern California and move to Burson in 1974. Sue worked in banking before moving to Calaveras County. Once here, she worked briefly at Camanche South Shore and Seifert Dairy before opening her own business. She started Hartman Business Service, which is still in operation in Valley Springs since 1977. Sue sold her business to her daughter in 2002 to retire and travel. In her spare time, she took up a hobby of embroidery/sewing that took off into a new business. She could be found at local farmers markets and craft fairs selling towels and taking special orders to personalize many gifts for others.
She and Peter traveled extensively in their motor home. They belonged to Northern California Kite Club for many years, The Big Valley Sams camping club, and would relocate to Mexico for three months each year after the holidays. She loved being with friends and family that she met on all of her journeys.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Peter Hartman; daughters, Tamara Metcalf (Matthew) of Lodi and Theresa (Clark) Moore of Burson; five grandchildren, Lindsay (Blake) Medeiros, Courtnay (Josh) Thornburg, Whitnay (Josh) Peck, John Metcalf and Michael Metcalf; five great-grandchildren, Kaidyn, Kamryn, Tysen, Penelope and Abigail. She was preceded in death by her son, John Hunter Warner.