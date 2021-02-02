November 7, 1932 – January 11, 2021
Melvin John Nayden was born on Nov. 7, 1932, in Angels Camp. He passed away Jan. 11, 2021, in San Andreas at the age of 88. He attended grammar school in Angels Camp and graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1951 where he was an exceptional athlete in many sports and was inducted into the Bret Harte Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. He made many lifelong friends roaming the streets of Purdyville, where he was known to many as “Buzdo.”
He met the love of his life Leila Long Nayden and they were married for 58 years until her passing in 2010. Melvin received a football scholarship and attended College of the Pacific for one year, then transferred to Stockton City College where he played defensive back and was awarded all conference in 1952. He also played backup quarterback. Stockton City College Mustangs were the first conference champions in the history of the school. Melvin’s team from the City College also were inducted into the Stockton Athletic Football Hall of Fame in November of 2000.
In 1953 they welcomed their son Michael, and in 1956 their daughter Diana was born. In 1985 their only grandchild Michael Blake was born. Throughout the years, his Papa was his best friend and his mentor in all aspects of life.
Melvin took a job at Calaveras Cement Plant for several years, then worked as a carpenter and as a butcher at Treats General Store for several years.
In 1968 Melvin and Leila bought a candy and tobacco business where he delivered products servicing retail businesses throughout Calaveras and Alpine County. He became known as the Calaveras County Candyman. He worked his business from 1968 through 1997.
Retiring in 1997, he took a few years to travel, then took up doing what he loved, sports. He began playing tennis and racquetball at the Gold Hunter Tennis Club then fell in love with the game of golf. He played every Wednesday and Sunday, and relished in the pleasure of being with friends, meeting new people and being outdoors. In 2000, he became a Marshall at Greenhorn Creek Golf Course and truly loved his job, although he didn’t consider it a job. He got to be on the golf course where he found peace and pleasure. He retired once again in 2013 but continued to play the game as long as he could. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lucy Nayden; brother, William Konevich; sisters, Mildred Segale and June Miller; and his wife, Leila.
He leaves behind his children, Michael and Diana; grandchild, Michael Blake; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and six Godchildren.
Melvin was very active in his church, Saint Andrews Catholic Church in San Andreas. He was Sacristan to many priests and would volunteer to do anything at any time. Most recently he was the faithful bell ringer and in his earlier years sang in the choir. Church was his constant peace and his faith never wavered.
There will be a celebration of Melvin’s life in the spring pending COVID-19 restrictions. Donations may be made to Saint Andrews Catholic Church in San Andreas.