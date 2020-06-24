Lawrence Robertson

June 10, 1938 – June 14, 2020
Larry, a long-time resident of Calaveras County, passed peacefully in the early morning hours of June 14, 2020, in San Andreas.
Larry was born in Jamestown to Wilbur and Kathleen Robertson. He spent growing up in the Gold Country before his family settled in Sutter Creek. Larry often spoke about the Haslum Ranch and visiting his grandparents who lived there in Tuolumne County, sharing his experiences of hunting and fishing with his family and friends often. He loved the great outdoors.
Larry served as a member of our Armed Forces with the Navy for four years from 1958 to 1961 on the U.S.S. Hornet CV12. Larry started his professional career in law enforcement with the Jackson Police Department, then moving to the CHP as an officer for 27 years, then a sheriff and bailiff in Calaveras County for 17 years before retiring from law enforcement. After his retirement, Larry served as a member of the Mokelumne Hill Fire Board, was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West, is a Past President of Amador Parlor No. 17, and was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Many people remember Larry as he was a coach for little league baseball and Pop Warner Football. Larry often spent his evenings and weekends helping his children enjoy the sports they played. Unofficially he was also a Cheer Coach for his daughter Dawn’s basketball team “The Lady Reds.”
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nadine; brother, Leonard Robertson and spouse; sisters, Lenna Jackson, Ester Magby and Elsie Goss; daughters, Heidi Robertson, Dawn Marie Robertson; and his son, James Robertson and his spouse; and five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to 4381 Lombardi Drive, Mokelumne Hill, CA 95245.