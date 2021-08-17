December 25, 1925 – July 15, 2021
Gilbert Gerald Agatha, of West Point, Calif., passed on July 15, 2021 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Carmichael, Calif. He was born on December 25, 1925 to William and Katherine Agatha in Santa Clara, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest child, David. He is survived by his wife, Mary, two daughters, Laura Agatha, of Rio Linda, Calif., and Rachelle Agatha (Stephen Cascioppo), of Nashville, Tenn. He has four granddaughters: Karsy Agatha Schencker (Bret), with two great-grandsons Asher (2 years, 3 months) and Ace David (3 months), of Sugar Land, Texas; Marley Agatha Dickson (Tim), of San Jose, Calif.; McKinley Agatha-Mancebo, of Nashville, and Madison Agatha-Mancebo, of Santa Rosa, Calif.
Gil joined the Navy, 1943-1947, and trained as an Aviation Electrician's Mate 3cl at the University of Minnesota, AEM School NATTC, Chicago, Ill. He was on the service vessel NTS Farragut, Idaho, CASU 36, NAS Alameda, Calif. After an honorable discharge, he was a lineman for PG&E before joining the police force in the Palo Alto and San Jose areas, 1948-1955. In 1955 he applied to the California Highway Patrol. He served in the San Jose area before moving his family to Sonora in 1976. He loved to ride the motorcycle. After 24 years and nine months as a Highway Patrol Officer, he retired as Sergeant in 1980. Gil enjoyed camping with his family and spent many summers in the Calaveras Big Trees State Campground. He loved to fish, pan for gold and play softball with his CHP friends. Gil was great with woodworking and built furniture and dollhouses. He taught Drivers’ Education for 10 years and made traffic reports for the radio stations. He worked the back-to-back hotspots in the Watts Riots and the Berkeley Free Speech Movement. After divorcing, he moved to San Francisco, where he met Mary. They were married in 1984. He will be greatly missed. Donations can be sent to CHP 11-99 Foundation, http://chp11-99foundation.org.