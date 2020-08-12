You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Faith Lorraine Roberts

  • Updated
Faith Lorraine Roberts

December 19, 1922 – June 9, 2020

Faith Lorraine Roberts passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on June 9, 2020, in Murphys where she lived for 20 years. She and her husband George previously lived in Meadowmont and Arnold, and had lived in Calaveras County since 1956. Faith was the secretary at Calaveras Big Trees State Park until her retirement in 1978.

She will be missed by her many friends and family, especially by her children, Joe Roberts and Marguerite Wobschall, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved Calaveras County and was sustained in her later years by the friendships she enjoyed in Murphys and fellowship at the First Congregational Church.

She will return to her beloved Paradise, Calif., where she and George were newlyweds, to rest with George at the Paradise Cemetery.

Faith and George were founding members of the Sierra Nevada Logging Museum in White Pines; donations in her name to the Friends of the Logging Museum will be greatly appreciated.

