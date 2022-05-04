May 4, 1942 - March 17, 2022
Catherine Mason passed peacefully March 17, 2022, at Doctors Hospital in Modesto secondary to kidney failure at the age of 79.
She is survived and lovingly missed by her husband, Bill Mason; son Brian Mason, MD; granddaughter Stella Mason, of Murphys; her youngest brother, Joe Cooney, of Las Vegas, NM; as well as cousins throughout California.
She was born in San Francisco in 1942 and moved to Murphys in 1981, two weeks after her son was born. Cathy operated a medical transcription business, held a U.S. patent, raised her son and was very active in the local community and various churches. She enjoyed watercolor painting, sewing, gardening and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2021.
Time may erase our footprints, like sand in the tide, but having walked here once, we remain always.