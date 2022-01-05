June 29, 1939 - November 9, 2021
Kay T. Arsate Wallace was born June 29, 1939, to Margaret Volf Whittle Arsate Volf and Henry (Hank) Arsate. She peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. She was 82 years old and was a lifelong resident of Altaville, as were her family generations before her.
Mom attended Altaville Grammar School until fourth grade, then went to Mark Twain Elementary School. She then attended Bret Harte High School, graduating in 1957. She medaled in high school tennis, loved square dancing, and was a member of the “Foothill Swingers.” After high school she attended Heald’s Business College, then went to work at Douglas Aircraft in Rancho Cordova in the security division as a stenographer, secretary, and processed security clearances. After Douglas Aircraft, Mom returned to her home and worked at the Bank of America in Angels Camp. She was working the day the last shipment of gold was brought in from one of the local mines. On July 2, 1962, she married Robert E. Wallace and had a daughter Elicia. She went to work for the State of California Youth Authority at Fricot Ranch School and later in Stockton, then at Preston School in Ione as a secretary supervisor until her retirement. She was very active in the California State Employees Association. Realizing she did not want to be completely out of the workforce, she started working for a local Jackson attorney and later for the California Highway Patrol in San Andreas. In the late 1960s Mom was a member of the Sierra Club, taking horse pack trips into the Sierras with her mother, Marge, and daughter, Elicia. Mom was a supporter of youth sports and in the 1970s served on the Board of Directors for the AMA Boosters Club, involved in various fundraising events for the local youth. After Mom’s final retirement, she and her longtime companion Stan Schmidt spent winters in Yuma, Ariz., and summers at her home in Altaville. If there was fun to be had, Mom was for it and usually in the middle of it. She loved water skiing, festivals, flea markets, playing golf, concerts, cooking, and traveling. In 1981, she and her mother and daughter and several good friends went on a Caribbean Cruise, and in 1986 went to Hong Kong and China with one of her dear friends. Traveling to different states and Canada in the motor home was always an adventure for her. Mom enjoyed get-togethers and was involved in organizing the big Bret Harte Reunions.
Preceding Mom in death are her parents, Marge Volf and Hank Arsate; Alberta Whittle Bardsley (sister); Bob Bardsley (brother-in-law); Joseph Whittle (brother); Robin Bardsley Johnston (niece); Darlene Bardsley Goforth (niece), and George Bardsley (nephew). Mom is survived by her daughter, Elicia Wallace, companion Stan Schmidt, and his son Michael and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Mom is so deeply loved and will be missed beyond measure.
There will be a brief graveside service for friends and family at the Altaville Catholic Cemetery Saturday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. Following the service, a potluck-style lunch will be held at St. Patrick’s Church fellowship hall. Please bring memories of Mom and an appetizer, salad or dessert to share.