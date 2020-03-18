Deborah Ann Randell

March 7, 2020

Deborah Ann Randell, loving wife and mother, passed away at home in the care of family and hospice on March 7, 2020. Debbie is survived by husband of 50 years, John Randell, two children, six grandchildren and three cats.

Although born in Seattle, Wash., 1949, Debbie was a lifetime resident of Northern California having lived in San Francisco, Pacifica, El Sobrante, Vallejo and Murphys. She graduated from De Anza High School in 1967. She attended Contra Costa College and went into the nursing profession. She retired as a Perinatal Health Worker, assisting women with high risk pregnancies. Providing comfort and support during childbirth was one of her greatest joys. In 1998, Debbie and John made their home in Murphys. Debbie made a habit of taking in strays on two legs and four. There was always room for one more. She was cherished and will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life will be held in the first week of June. Details to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Hospice

