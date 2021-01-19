June 5, 1948 – December 17, 2020
Martin John Errecart, 72, passed away in the care of hospice and his loving family in his home on Dec. 17, 2020. Born June 5, 1948 in Sonora to Josephine and Martin James Errecart, “Marty,” as he was known to friends and family, grew up in Angels Camp, and was an accomplished athlete at Bret Harte High School. After graduating in 1966, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force as a Basic Airman and spent most of his service in Vietnam. Marty was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force in 1970 with the rank of Staff Sergeant and recipient of medals of commendation and valor. After his military service, he attended American River College where he met the love of his life, Lianna Mathew, a starving college student in his apartment complex who was intrigued by Marty’s impressive cooking talents. They married March 25, 1972, and settled in Rancho Cordova, both continuing their education at Sacramento State University. Marty graduated Sac State in 1975 with a B.A. in education but attended another year to obtain his secondary education teaching credential. After not being able to find work, he leaned on his skills developed in the Air Force to become an electrician, eventually becoming a licensed electrical contractor and starting his own business. Marty’s specialized experience and skillset took him all over, spending long stints working in Asia and Hawaii. Later in life he became a hydroelectric electrical inspector specializing in wastewater treatment plants. In 1981 Marty became a father for the first time, welcoming daughter Halsey Simone, who was followed by sister Kylie Renee in 1982. He became a grandfather in 2003 to his grandson Hunter. In 1990 the family moved to Auburn, where Marty remained until his death.
Throughout his life, Marty pursued his love of sports. After high school he played racquetball, skied, played fast pitch softball, and developed a love of golf. He shared his love of sports with his daughters, often coaching various youth sports teams, and becoming an active member of the misfit parents of little league, coaching Kylie’s state champion softball team to compete at the national level. He also had great love for music and the arts, attending numerous rock concerts, Broadway theater productions, and he was a member of the Sacramento Philharmonic Symphony. Marty traveled extensively in his life and was looking forward to more international travel with his favorite travel partner Lianna. He also enjoyed exploring his own backyard by motorcycle with his daughter Halsey. Marty was well-loved and touched the lives of many people, he will be missed dearly. He leaves behind sister, Simone, and brother-in-law, Harold Clemens of Angels Camp; as well as nephew, Chris of Bismarck, ND. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and beloved niece, Monique. There will be an internment and military ceremony Jan. 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA. A celebration of life will be planned for spring of 2021; contact the family for details.