May 26, 1950 – September 15, 2020
Judith “Judi” Roediger-Dufloth, a passionate social worker for Calaveras County Child Protective Services, advocate for victims in crisis for The Resource Connection, and longtime resident of Arnold, passed away peacefully in her home on the morning of Sept. 15, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Judi is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry Dufloth; her children, Eli Dufloth (Christa), Kristen Bell (Grant); and her four grandchildren, Brady, Emerson, Camden and Brooklynn. Additionally, she is survived by her two sisters, Susan Sheehan and Sally Payne; many cousins, nieces, nephews and their children.
Judi was born in Santa Cruz on May 26, 1950, to Amandus “Joe” and Geraldine Roediger, both veterans of World War II. She attended Leigh High School in San Jose, graduating in 1968. After high school, Judi went on to receive her BA in Social Work from San Jose State.
Those who knew Judi, knew how deeply she loved her family. Often referring to her grandchildren as her “grands,” she spent most weekends cheering them on at sporting events, ringing her cowbell to show her unwavering support. Undeniably, her friends and family will remember her as the “life” of the party and her presence will be missed by many. She loved her community and cherished the many friendships she made over the 42 years she lived on “Her Mountain” in Arnold.
Judi was a loving mother, “Nana” and friend that enjoyed many days at the spectacular mountain lakes surrounding Arnold. Whether it was a peaceful afternoon at Old Board’s Crossing or enjoying a “moon dance” while camping at Highlands Lakes with her family, she cherished the beauty of the Ebbetts Pass Corridor. If she wasn’t relaxing in the mountains, she found time to enjoy her original “home” – the beaches around Santa Cruz.
A celebration of Judi’s life will be held with family and her many friends in the Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Resource Connection in San Andreas would be greatly appreciated.