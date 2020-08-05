You have permission to edit this article.
Matthew Raymond Romero

May 20, 1969 – July 27, 2020

Matthew Raymond Romero passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, in his childhood home in Douglas Flat. Matt is preceded in death by his parents, Raul and Miriam Romero. He was born on May 20, 1969, a lifelong resident of Calaveras County and a graduate of Bret Harte High School.

At the time of his passing he was employed at Sam Berri Towing, and enjoyed going to work and helping people. For many years he was active in the rodeo and was named Mr. GSGRA in 2000. He also had many hobbies. In his spare time, he enjoyed fixing up his home, spending time with his pets, and was known for some of the best holiday decorations in town. Volunteering was a big part of Matt’s life. He will be remembered for his time as a volunteer firefighter, as well as his involvement in the Forest Service and EMT community. Giving by nature, he was always there for friends and neighbors.

He will be remembered for his smile, his kind nature, and how he embraced life. Matt will be missed by all that knew him.

Angels Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.

