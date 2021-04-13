October 26, 1945 – March 23, 2021
Lynn Hjelmervik of San Andreas went peacefully home to Jesus on March 23, 2021, in Aurora, Ill. Her daughter, Heather Appling, and her family were at her side.
Lynn was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Oct. 26, 1945, to her parents, Robert and Amelia Ferrier. As a young girl, her family moved to San Mateo, where she was one of the first classes to graduate from Aragon High School in 1963. Her love of music led her to attend California State University, Hayward, where she graduated with a BA in Music with a focus on vocal studies in 1968. One of her greatest enjoyments throughout her whole music career was studying and singing under the conducting of Dr. Lee Kjelson.
After receiving her teaching credential, she began her tenure as a music teacher in the Calaveras Unified School District in 1970. She was the K-eighth grade music teacher for six elementary schools across the county. When Toyon Middle School opened, she created and developed a robust music and drama program that impacted the lives of thousands of students. During her 17 years at Toyon, she provided opportunities for her students to perform all around the nation. One of her favorite highlights was that she had multiple choirs that were invited to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York, N.Y. She always spoke of these experiences with great pride and delight. She retired in 2003 but continued to serve many students through years of substitute teaching before she moved to Aurora, Ill., in 2020 to be closer to family as she faced increasing health challenges.
Lynn had a great impact on the community in Calaveras beyond her teaching career. She was a consistent and caring volunteer at San Andreas Community Covenant Church, where she was a member for over 50 years and was well known for her Christmas Eve renditions of “O Holy Night.” She was very involved with the Metropolitan Players theater group and many other activities that enhanced the performing arts. She especially loved supporting and cheering on her former students, even if it meant driving hours to go to their performances.
Lynn was also known for her love of decorating cakes, creating, and sewing copious costumes, and all things Disney. She was happiest when with her family, and perhaps loved being “Grandma” most of all.
Lynn is survived by her son, Mark Hjelmervik and his wife Courtney; her daughter, Heather Appling (Hjelmervik) and husband Lloyd; her brother, Barry Ferrier; and his most cherished six grandsons and two granddaughters, Tommy, Sammy, Josh, Luke, Micah, Andrew, Isabella, and Valentina. She will also be dearly missed by many of her close friends and church community, which she considered as family.
Her life was celebrated on Saturday, April 10, at 3 p.m. at San Andreas Community Covenant Church.
Interment will take place at Sunset View Cemetery in Jackson. Lynn will be dearly missed by her friends and family, but was welcomed with joy by her Savior, Jesus Christ.
Memorials in Lynn’s honor may be offered to the Calaveras Youth Organization to establish a scholarship fund in her name and/or support the Toyon MS Music program at www.calaverasyouth.org/donate and the Wednesday Night Community Meals at San Andreas Community Covenant Church at www.covchurchgiving.com/p-2001-community-meal.aspx. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.