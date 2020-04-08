April 3, 2020
Alfred Eugene Porter passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 91.
A native of Elizabeth, N.J., Fred became a Californian in his late teens when his family relocated to San Francisco. He spent 28 years serving the communities of Downey, Oceanside and San Andreas as a California Highway patrolman. A life-long tinkerer, he built his own retirement home in an idyllic meadow setting overlooking a river in Wilseyville. His garage never held a car but instead, Fred built a hydraulic press in the middle of it. When asked why he built the press, he simply replied, “I wanted to see if I could.”
As his niece, my Uncle Fred’s quiet nature, reticence and physical distance prevented a close relationship, yet I’ve always felt connected to him and I always craved his approval, and feeling later in life I had gained his respect was wonderful. I’m glad my children and husband had the opportunity to know him.
Fred was preceded in death by his two sons, Freddy Junior and Robert. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; sister, Ruth-Ann Mead; niece, Cathy Palochko; grandson, Jason; grand-nephew, Charles Eichlin; and grand-niece, Caitlin Hoffman.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.