Robbie Earl Corley, Jr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Robbie Earl Corley, Jr., announces his passing on Dec. 12, 2022.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Marion Corley, of Angels Camp; daughter JoAnne Wood, of Lamoine, Maine; daughter Sarah Signorello; and his grandchildren Katie and Curtis Kowski, also of Angels Camp.

Robbie retired from the San Francisco Police Department. in 2000 after a 30-year career as a police officer, and he and Marion moved to their beloved Sierra Foothills in Angels Camp. A lover of animals, movies, vintage cars, good food, old Westerns, and the San Francisco 49ers, he will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Friends of Calaveras Animal Services by visiting https://focasweb.com/ways-to-help/.

