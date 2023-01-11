April 21, 1941 - December 28, 2022
Anita Mayvene McGee-Hunt, 81, of Mokelumne Hill, Calif., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Jackson, Calif. Anita was born in La Mesa, Calif., on April 21, 1941, a daughter of the late Ruth Josephine (Strong) and Jack Joseph Brook.
Anita is survived by her sons, Michael Proctor and his fianceé, Lisa Rosas, of Ramona, Calif.; Wesley "West" Proctor and his wife, Lou, of Tonawanda, NY: grandchildren, Michael Z. (Maddison) Proctor, James (Megan) Proctor, Amanda Proctor; great grandchildren, Eddison Proctor and Evelyn Proctor.
At the family’s request there will be no services. Condolences may be sent to the family by emailing amadorshillcfs@volcano.net.