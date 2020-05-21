April 30, 2020
Belva Ann Bristol passed away Thursday, April 30th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 72 years old, a lifelong resident of Calaveras County and a resident of Copperopolis for 50 years.
Belva was born in Mountain Ranch, grew up in Paloma, one of eight children, and went to Calaveras High School. She then lived briefly in Angels Camp before moving to Copperopolis where she spent the rest of her life. She dedicated herself to her family and her community, tirelessly working to sustain and improve the lives of the people around her.
She spent most of her professional career managing the office of the Copperopolis Volunteer Fire Department. She also worked at Copperopolis Elementary School when her daughters were young, and held a number of other jobs in the county during her lifetime. Her dedication never ended at the end of the work day or sound of the bell; she spent the majority of her free time volunteering for the Copperopolis Volunteer Fire Department, school, library and community center, along with many, many other community projects through the years.
In more recent times, she also gained much fulfillment from working and volunteering at Railtown 1897 State Park. Over all the years, she took much pleasure in the open space and the many animals on the ranch.
Belva is survived by her daughter, Heather Bristol, and her daughter and son-in-law, Alicia and Billy Anderson. She also leaves behind three siblings, Eva Keyser, Pattie Brooks and Daniel Kesterson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Cora and Corbet Kesterson; her brothers Glen, L.C. and Doy Kesterson; and her sister, Mary Baker.
A celebration of Belva’s life will be held at a later date, when circumstances allow.