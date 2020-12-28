May 20, 1956 – December 17, 2020
On Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, Victoria Ann Rodinsky (also known as Vickie) passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 64.
Victoria was born May 20, 1956, in Chicago to Larry and Marjorie McGregor. She was a high school graduate who worked as a CAN for 30-plus years. She enjoyed helping and taking care of others. She opened her home up to so many. She loved to do arts and crafts along with spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Patty; brother, Jack; son, Leonard; daughter, Tori; granddaughter, Kayla; along with six other grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 3712 Hwy 49, San Andreas, CA 95249 at 10 a.m.