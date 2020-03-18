March 15, 1927 – March 7, 2020
Allan Edward Thode, born March 15, 1927, passed away March 7, 2020. Allan Graduated from UC Berkeley. He was a member of The American appraisal Institute, The American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, and the Native Sons of the Golden West (Murphys chapter).
Allan is survived by his son, Chris Thode (and wife Shelley); predeceased by daughter, Janet Lucchesi (and husband Mark); two grandchildren, Mathew and Gino; predeceased by wife, Mary, and stepchildren, Kevin, Brian and Karin Smith.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Spring. Donations can be made to the first Congregational Church of Murphys.