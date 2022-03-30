Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Larson

December 1, 1943 - March 5, 2022
Elizabeth Larson passed away at her home in Angels Camp on March 5, 2022. She was 78 years old.
Elizabeth was born on Dec. 1, 1943, in Livermore, Calif., to late parents, Joseph and Louise Livermore. Elizabeth graduated from Livermore High School in 1961. From there she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Larson, on June 17, 1961, and the two began to start their family, first with daughter Janet, and next was son Darrell. They lived in Livermore until 1976 when they moved to Calaveras County and began their own business. Elizabeth also worked for the Rite Aid company for 33 years. In the year 2000, Elizabeth was diagnosed with the disease Parkinson's, but she never allowed her Parkinson 's to get in her way of anything she wanted to do; it did not rule her, she ruled it. She loved her yearly trips to Hawaii with her husband, and she loved to fish! Elizabeth enjoyed her life to the fullest. Elizabeth's first love was her family and friends. And anyone who was lucky enough to have known her can tell you she was the kindest, most loving woman you could know. She did not have a mean bone in her body. She always had a smile on her face and touched so many people in her lifetime. She will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved her.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Larson, of Angels Camp; daughter Janet Larson, of San Andreas; and son Darrell (Rebecca) Larson, of Brentwood; five grandchildren Christopher Carney, Crystle (Daniel) Meyer, Zachary (Allison) Larson and Nick and Jon Larson; two great-grandchildren; six sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth will have a piece of all of our hearts forever!
To anyone who would like to come and celebrate her life, the service for Elizabeth Larson will be held on April 24 at the 7th Day Adventist Church 140 N. Main Street in Angels Camp, Calif., at 1 p.m.