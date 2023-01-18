Peggy Ann (Smith) Diamanti

July 17, 1942- November 20, 2022
The intricate and exquisite tapestry of love and family that Peggy Diamanti pieced together in her 80 years of life is a testament to the strength, kindness, and overall beauty of the woman she was.
Peggy was a fountain of knowledge and skills, and the keeper of many hearts. It was at her elbow that many quilters learned the magic of stitching together separate pieces to create a combined masterpiece. It was on her knees that imaginations were fed with stories and journeys to far off lands, and the wonder of books were learned. It was in her kitchens that family recipes, traditions, and memories were baked. It was in her gardens that fruits and vegetables, along with children and love grew. It was in her arms that comfort, acceptance, and love were always found. Peggy blessed the hearts of everyone in her life with light, color, songs, and love.
The world feels like a torn apart quilt without her in it, but she would expect us to put it to rights and continue spreading her love. She would expect us to know that even though she is gone from our sight, she is never far from our hearts.
Peggy was born July 17, 1942, and crossed the rainbow bridge peacefully on Nov. 20, 2022.
Peggy met her husband, Stan, in Denver, Colo. Upon their marriage, they moved to Ogden, Utah (Hill Air Force Base). Later their family moved to San Jose, Calif., and lastly, Angels Camp, Calif., where they lived happily for the last 42 years. Peggy worked at the Country Cloth Shop for many years, teaching various quilting and machine embroidery classes. She touched the lives, shaped the minds, and nurtured the souls of all who knew her and loved her.
She leaves behind the love of her life, of 61 years, her husband, Stan Diamanti; their four children; Melani Crutchfield (Mike), Penelope Alderson (widow), Scott Diamanti (Angela), and Athena Wilson (John). She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, a sister-in-law (Sandi), a niece (Jacki) and nephew (Rick), their families, cousins, and numerous friends. All of these lives are stitched together by the threads of her love.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to Diana J. White Cancer Center in Sonora, Calif., or Stanford Cancer Center in Palo Alto, Calif. A celebration of life for Peggy will be held Aug. 5, 2023. For more information please email Remembrance.of.Peggy@gmail.com.