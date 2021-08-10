John “Mike” Galloway

Mike graduated from Manteca High School in 1961, after which he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1962. Mike served two tours in Vietnam and had many meritorious service medals and other medals for his service in the Air Force. He even saved a baby’s life while in the service in December 1985. He stayed in for 28 years, moving to many bases around the world. Most of his time was in Ipswich, England, where he met and married Margaret. They were married for 20 years, and their children were Donna and Darren. Margaret passed away in December 1988.
He moved to Stockton to take care of his mother, and it was there that he met Chris. They moved to Murphys and had a wonderful life together for 31 years. He loved Chris’ two children, John and Debbie (and her husband Mike Rivera), and was a wonderful grandfather to Joshua, Cierra and Mikey. More people that he truly loved were Debbie’s step-daughter Julie and her husband Glenn, and their children, Priscilla, Bella and Josephine, who called him Gramps.
Mike retired from Calaveras County working for CalPERS for 17 years. He loved his yard, often sitting watching the birds and squirrels that he fed. He loved all the dogs that we had through the years, but mostly Duncan, who’s 15 years old now. They loved going to the dump every week together in his truck.
Mike will be truly missed.