Roy Earl Miller, Jr.

July 10, 1923 – October 12, 2020

At the great age of 96, Roy passed away peacefully Oct. 12, 2020, at his home. He was a resident of Arnold for the past 40 years. Roy was born July 10, 1923, in Oakland, being the only child of Roy Earl Miller and Evelyn Miller (Jensen). Enlisting in the Navy in 1941, at the age of 18, serving four years, he was an Electrician’s Mate, on the U.S.S. Crenshaw. He married his wife, Hazel Wanda Rash, Feb. 18, 1945. She preceded him in death. Retiring from Western Electric after 38 years in 1979, his enjoyment was golfing, fishing, dancing, weekly poker games and many side trips. Roy is survived by his four children, Judith Descoteaux, residing and caring for our Dad, Roy, in Arnold, Jerry and Charlene Miller of Brentwood, Stephen and Margie Miller of Tracy, and Jackie and Peter Dufresne of Linden. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

