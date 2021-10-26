March 27, 1943 - October 10, 2021
Haruji “Harry” Sakurai, 78, of San Andreas, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, in San Andreas. Harry was born in Nagano, Japan on March 27, 1943, a son of the late Fumiko (Sakurai).
Harry graduated from Toyo University with his bachelor’s in business. The avid skier that he was, he became the ski club coach for the university. After graduation, Harry worked his way up the corporate ladder, retiring as the Vice President of San Juan Oaks Golf Club in Hollister, Calif., representing Nihon Kotsu Corporation, the premier and largest taxi and limousine operators in Japan. It was his career that brought his family to California. Nihon Kotsu began developing luxury golf courses, and they needed Harry to run the operation.
He was very active throughout his life, skiing, fishing, golfing, and swimming; but his all-time favorite activity was watching his grandchildren play sports. Harry will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Harry is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Toshiko; daughter, Yuki (Blaine) Wood, of Mokelumne Hill; Sons, Tetsu, (Hinako) Sakurai, of Tokyo, Japan; Ken Sakurai, of Tokyo, Japan; grandchildren, Tori, Bowie, and Earl Wood of Mokelumne Hill; Kashu, Monako, Yuu and Ren of Tokyo, Japan.
