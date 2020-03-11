July 18, 1945 – February 28, 2020
Donald Joseph Parr, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away Feb. 28, 2020, in Murphys.
Donald was born to Jacob and Emma Parr in Oakland on July 18, 1945. He moved to Calaveras County at 2 years old.
Donny graduated from Bret Harte with the class of 1964. He then joined the Army in 1968 where he served in Vietnam. When he came home from Vietnam, he worked for PG&E as a lineman. Donny then went into business for himself, creating Don Parr Roofing, working for 54 years and retired in 2014. Donny loved sports, most especially baseball (Oakland A’s) and football. He was known to enjoy fishing our local areas but also worldwide excursions. One could say he loved being on a boat with one on the line the most in life.
Donny is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sally Parr of Murphys; Erin and Jeff Roberts of Roseville, Katherine and Randy Stephens of Copperopolis, Keith Jones of Angels Camp, James Jones of Murphys, and Krissy and Jason Lemon of Arnold; 10 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Internment will be at Buena Vista Cemetery in Murphys.