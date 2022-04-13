 Skip to main content
Niki Lee Shelby

January 12, 1961 - March 26, 2022

Niki Lee Shelby was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on March 26, 2022, at age 61.

She was born to Robert Martin and Anna Johnson on Jan. 12, 1961, in Illinois. Niki is survived by her loving husband, Clint; her three children, Bryan, Tara, and Danielle; and seven grandchildren. Niki was filled with an overwhelming love for her family and friends, and in her eyes, their comfort, wellbeing, and laughter was her highest purpose.

Niki will be remembered for her compassion, exuberance, and good humor. She had a way of drawing people in with an openness and vulnerability that was uniquely hers and leaving them with a sense of connection and lasting joy.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held for those who wish to honor her memory and will be announced at a later date. She will be forever missed.

