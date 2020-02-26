Richard Talmadge Underhill

Richard Talmadge Underhill

February 5, 1935 – February 19, 2020

Longtime Camp Connell resident Richard Underhill, 85, died Feb. 19 at a Modesto hospital following heart surgery and pneumonia.

An Oklahoma native, Dick grew up in the Bay Area, attended Mission High School, and worked as a professional mover for 32 years.

He met the love of his life, Bertha Stevens, in 1984 at Pac Bell, where she worked. They married in 1985 and Dick soon introduced her to Ebbetts Pass, where he and friends often hunted. Bertha, too, fell in love with the area, and in 1988 they moved there full-time.

In retirement, Dick worked at area restaurants and developed legendary firewood skills – five to eight cords gathered, stacked and split each year to warm the mountain home and family he loved.

He is survived by daughters, Jennifer March, of San Jose, and Kristina Underhill, of Hollister, and their families; son, Mark, of Monterey County; stepson, C.J. Stevens, of Camp Connell; brother, James Underhill, of Auburn; sister, Shirley Stifter, of San Jose; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Leona Underhill; and his young son, Richard Underhill Jr.

Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Angels Memorial Chapel, 1071 S. Main St. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 820 S. Main St., Angels Camp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for help with burial expenses.

