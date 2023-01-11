 Skip to main content
Roy Joseph Soracco

LT Sorrocco

March 14, 1934 – December 30, 2022

In loving memory

On Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, Roy Joseph Soracco, a beloved husband, passed away at the age of 88. Born to Roy and Leah Soracco, Roy moved with his family to Angels Camp in 1936 and graduated from Bret Harte High School in 1952. Roy worked at Wilmhurst Chevrolet and later became the first New York Life Insurance agent for this area.

Roy was active in the Angels Camp Volunteer Fire Department. He was fire chief for seven years and 44 years as a volunteer firefighter. He served 21 years on the Bret Harte Union High School District Board and his last four years as president of the Bret Harte High School Alumni Association. Roy’s greatest joy was traveling with his wife to different parts of the United States in his RV.

Roy was best known for his delicious barbeques, stories about his firefighting days, and generous spirit. He is survived by his wife, Loretta, his daughter Suzanne, son Wade, stepdaughter Catherine, four grandsons, two granddaughters, and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church, 65 Mitchler Street, Murphys, Calif. Immediately following the memorial service, please join us for a Celebration of Life at one of Roy’s favorite places, Angels Camp Fire Department at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of giving flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Angels Camp Museum Foundation (c/o Angels Camp Volunteer Fire Dept. Exhibit) P.O. Box 667, Angels Camp, CA 95222.

