Everett “Gus” Spraker

LT Spraker

January 1, 1940 - January 25, 2023

Gus will be missed

Everett “Gus” Spraker was born on Jan. 1, 1940. After 83 years and 25 days, he passed away on Jan. 25, 2023.

Gus was born in San Francisco. Though he considered himself a “native San Franciscan,” his family relocated to Mountain View when he was just 10 years old. He lived there until he was 19 years of age in 1959, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

He served on the USS Kearsarge (CVA-33) which was one of 24 Essex-class aircraft carriers. He served as one of the ship’s payroll clerks. Gus left the navy after proudly serving on the USS Kearsarge at the end of his four-year enlistment in 1963.

After his enlistment in the navy, Gus returned to San Francisco and worked as a taxi driver, a bartender, and then as a cook for some of the finer restaurants in that city. When he relocated to the California Gold Country, settling in Mokelumne Hill in 1969, he worked as a cook at the Hotel Ledger, Wendel’s, and the 3 Way Café in Glencoe. He was also employed as a cook in Silver Lake.

While he always considered himself “an Old Hippie,” Gus loved road trips, exploring Nevada and Northern California, going to the coast, being with friends, as well as simply enjoying the quiet of his ranch in Mokelumne Hill.

Gus leaves behind three sisters, Helen Campbell, of Idaho; Marsha (Pudge) Campbell, of Shingle Springs, Calif.; and Kathy Larson, of Washington; many nieces and nephews; he also leaves behind many close friends.

Gus was a gentleman who helped friends whenever they needed a hand. And his friends always enjoyed his good humor and wonderful company. Gus will be missed. At the family’s request there will be no services. Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimorutary.com and signing the guest book.

