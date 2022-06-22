Tracy Tousley

Tracy was the founder of California Foster Families, which included offices in Calaveras County (Angels Camp, San Andreas, and Valley Springs) with offices in Stockton and Modesto. Tracy successfully operated this agency for almost 20 years, placing well over 1,500 children into loving and supportive homes. Many of the children placed within her agency lead very successful and productive lives with military service and college educations.
Tracy will be remembered for the elaborate and festive holiday parties and annual picnics with hundreds attending each year. Tracy had over 25 years of experience in the foster care industry and was a very well-respected leader with service on state boards and assisting with regulations. Tracy employed as many as 14 people at one time and furthered the career of many more.
Tracy was the loving, caring and supportive wife of Alan Tousley for 26 years, and the amazing, proud and beautiful mother of Claire Tousley, now 25, with a B.S. in Health Science from Stanislaus State and will be attending the University of the Pacific Masters of Nursing Program this winter.
Tracy enjoyed family gatherings, country music, painting and probably most of all traveling to Hawaii.
In the end Tracy lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 7.
In lieu of flowers, Tracy would prefer to give a little extra to a child in need.