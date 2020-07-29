Wayne S. Segale

July 11, 1946 – July 22, 2020
Wayne Stuart Segale, age 74, of Vallecito, passed away on July 22, 2020. He was born July 11, 1946, in Stockton and was a lifelong resident of Calaveras County. He was the youngest child of Lewis and Laverne Segale, and if you ask his sister, he acted like it!
Wayne attended Bret Harte High School and was in the 1965 graduating class. He joined the Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 at an early age and received his 50-year pin recently; he was proud of that.
Wayne worked for Roland Sutton Construction from the time he was in high school until he bought his own cat in 1974. He worked with George Reed and Hydrox Construction mainly, as an independent contractor until he went full time with Hydrox in the late ’70s. He worked there into the mid ’80s and finished his career with Ford Const Co., Teichert Const. and Bob Mittry Const.
Wayne married Doris Delack on March 29, 1969, and left for his short time in the Army just two weeks later. He returned from serving in the Army in Washington and Alabama, to his new family with Doris and her two children, whom he always loved like his own. They were married for 21 years and had two more children.
After the divorce, Wayne worked a lot of out-of-town jobs with Ford Const. and Teichert.
When Wayne married Tracey Raggio on May 31, 1994, his family grew even more. With that marriage came one more child to love and another one came just a year later.
Wayne enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting trap, that is when you could keep him from working – his passion was moving dirt! When his grandchildren arrived, he glowed with pride and they held his heart in their hands!
He could be found at the coffee shop most mornings with the rest of the guys solving the world’s problems and harassing each other.
Wayne was known for his big kind heart, sarcastic wit, and was a legend on any piece of equipment he operated.
He is survived by his children, Dean Segale (LeeAnn), Crystal Segale, Stewart Segale, Cherie Johnson (Kenny), Taylor Cameron and Riley Segale; grandchildren, Shantel Rusher, Jeremy, Bodie, Jesse and Grace Johnson; sister, Judy Serra (Rich) and his best friend (brother) Frank Cooper; longtime friends and the mothers of his children, Doris Segale and Tracey Raggio-Segale.
He is preceded in death by his father, Lewis Segale, and his mother, Laverne Segale.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for early October, details to follow.