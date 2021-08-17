January 31, 1953 – July 28, 2021
On July 28th, 2021, Roger Peyton Shipp, 68, father, brother, and PopPop, passed away at University Medical Center Omaha hospital surrounded by his family.
Roger was born January 31st, 1953 in Santa Cruz, Calif., to Robert and Neona Shipp, the fifth of six children. After a year in Australia as a high school AFS student, Roger graduated from Calaveras High School in San Andreas, Calif. Roger went on to attend college at Cabrillo Junior College and UC Santa Cruz before enlisting for four years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was assigned to Offutt Air Force base, just south of Omaha, Neb. There, he served as a weather technician, being trained in computer languages and programs. During his military service, Roger received two B.S. degrees from St. Mary’s College in Omaha.
In 2000, now married with three children, Roger and his wife, Catherine, moved to the San Luis Obispo area where he worked 20 years as a computer programs specialist for San Luis Obispo County.
In 2020, now retired, Roger and Catherine moved back to Omaha, home of his children and their families.
Roger is survived by his wife, Catherine; children, Chelsea, Aaron and Deidre; brothers, Bill, George and Dan, and sister, Cookie, and their respective families.
A celebration of life by his family is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021 in Morro Bay, Calif. For additional information, please contact his brother Bill at (530) 283-3903.