Lloyd Gilbert Stoneking

  • Updated
Lloyd Gilbert Stoneking

February 24, 1931 – September 3, 2020

Lloyd Gilbert Stoneking, a retired construction worker/carpenter, passed peacefully in his sleep with family by his side, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from Parkinson’s complications.

Lloyd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Mae Stoneking; his brother, Cecil Glenn Stoneking; his stepchildren, Loy Donleavy, Robert Donleavy, Thomas Burke, William Burke; 11 step-grandchildren and 16 step-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Kimberly Lessard; his brother, Zane Edmund Stoneking; and on step-grandchild.

Lloyd was born in Taft, Calif., on Feb. 24, 1931, graduated from Taft High School, and was in the Air National Guard, Communication Construction Squadron from July 8, 1950, to Nov. 28, 1957. He was an avid folk dancer for many years, performing with The San Francisco Folk Dance Federation. He was very involved with the Calaveras County Senior Center and won Senior Citizen of the Year, 2006.

No services were requested.

