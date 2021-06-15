You have permission to edit this article.
Vivian June Martin

Vivian June Martin

June 17, 1930 – May 14, 2021

Vivian June Martin passed from this life to eternal life on May 14, 2021. She was surrounded by her family during this transition.

Vivian was born on June 17, 1930 in Oregon. As a young child Vivian moved often for her father’s job. One such move landed them in San Francisco and found her father in charge of the cables in building the Golden Gate Bridge. Vivian and her family were among the first to cross the Golden Gate Bridge on foot when she was 7 years old in 1937. Another move for work, placed them in Pearl Harbor. Her family was present when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Vivian was 11. As she grew up, she had many more exciting times in her life.

She eventually married Thomas Martin on October 24, 1948, and moved to Weaverville where they raised their four children, Susan Guggenmos (Ken Greene), Robert Martin (Lois), Rick Martin and Tracy Jordan. They eventually moved to Sonora where they created a successful business with Tom Martin Logging. Vivian did the accounting and Tom ran the trucking and logging business. Their family quickly multiplied with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Vivian and Thomas often found themselves traveling with their grandchildren to places like Death Valley, Disneyland, Hawaii, Sun River among many others. They have created a legacy in their children and grandchildren that will not be forgotten.

We will miss her many stories and life experiences, but we will remember them fondly. Services will be announced at a later date.

