Elda Darby

December 22, 1931- February 21, 2022
Elda Schena Darby passed away peacefully at home in Murphys, Calif., on Feb. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1931, in Bingham Canyon, Utah, to Italian immigrant Giusto Schena and his wife, Catherine (Marcon). The young family moved to Calaveras County in 1933, where Elda attended Bret Harte High School and met Richard Earle Darby.
Earle and Elda were married in 1949. They spent time in Southern California, where Earle served in the Marine Corps before returning to Murphys where they raised their four children, first on Watkin Street and later off French Gulch on the property where Elda resided the rest of her life.
She worked as a bookkeeper and supervised countless children, along with her own, on the school bus that she drove every day to and from Murphys grammar school. An active participant in her children’s many activities, including 4-H and Girl Scouts, she later transferred her attention to her many grandchildren’s events. Her no-nonsense wit and maternal observations were shared with all that knew her, and she amassed friends of all ages.
Elda took great pride in her Italian heritage, her handicrafts and her Catholic faith. Her pursuits included homemade raviolis, baking, sewing, needlepoint, cross stitch, Bret Harte Reunions, trips with Earle to Tahoe and holiday festivities. A favorite memory was the trip she took to Italy with her siblings to visit the land of her grandparents.
Elda treasured her family and many friends. When her sister, Eleanor, married Earle’s brother Dan, a labyrinth of family ties and roots was established that sinks far and wide. Christmas Eve at the ranch was a tradition that grew to include dozens. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is now reunited with Earle, her husband of 63 years, sister Eleanor, brother Frank and beloved daughter Elizabeth (Airola). She is survived by sons Rick (Marcia) and Jay; daughter Maria (Peirano); sister Clelia (Petithomme); sisters-in-law Claudia (Schena), Kathleen Crespi; brother-in-law Bob Petithomme; grandchildren Will Darby (Brandi), Joe Darby (Jaclyn), Amanda Davis (Randy), Kate Darby, Anthony Darby, Jessica Bottomley (Eric) , Morgan Darby, Zachary and Matthew Airola, Cody Conrado (Thea), John Peirano (Hannah), Krystin Hall (Harrison); great-grandchildren Ava, Fox, Joseph Jr., Dominic, Mica, Randy Jr., Hank, Boone, Daniel, Elijah, Emett, Owen, Alice, Brandon, Brooke, Brett, Hensley, Grayson, Weston, Reagan, Truett, Jagger, Rowdy and Darby; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The community is invited to a Rosary on Wednesday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the Angels Memorial Chapel with a reception to follow. A private funeral will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calaveras Foundation for the Elizabeth Airola nursing scholarship.