Lori E. Jasper

December 23, 1957 – October 4, 2019
Lori passed away on Oct. 4, 2019, at the age of 61. The daughter of Milton and Jeanne Jasper. Lori was raised in Murphys and attended Bret Harte High School. She had a great love for animals. She is survived by brothers, Allyn and Jane Jasper, Randy and Renee Jasper, Herb and Bry Jasper; and sisters, Carol and Dan Silveria, Sheri and Cliff Overmier and Adele Spears. Lori was laid to rest on Feb. 2, 2020.
Memorial contributions can be made to Calaveras Humane Society, P.O. Box 528 Altaville, CA 95221.