December 6, 1940 - May 17, 2022
On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Kyran Louise Enzi (Segalla), age 81, peacefully left this earth for her eternal home in Heaven.
Kyran was born on December 6, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio. Her family moved to Manteca, Calif., when she was very young. Her life eventually took her to the foothills. She loved all that they had to offer. Enjoying the lakes, swimming, hiking and camping. It was in this beautiful area she met and married Al Segalla. They were blessed with 33 loving years of marriage. She was very involved in her community, giving many hours to the Calaveras County Taxpayers Association (CCTA) as Secretary and was past President of the Copperopolis Area Business Association (CABA). Kyran also owned and operated the Computer Career Training Center in Sonora with branches in Modesto and Sacramento. She believed being personally involved was the best way to make a difference. She was a patriot and strong supporter of the Constitution. Her loving, kind, compassionate disposition will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Kyran is survived by her husband, Al Segalla; four children, Mike Enzi, Kathy (Kevin) Lawrence, Andrew (Jeannie) Enzi, Kenneth (Joann) Enzi; three sisters, June Cullison, Dianne Yater, Frances (Jerry) Hodges; two brothers, Michael Moebius and Charles (Barbara) Moebius; 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lester and Alice Moebius and her sister, Laura Lawson.
A memorial service will be held on June 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Angels Memorial Chapel, located at 1071 S. Main St. Angels Camp.