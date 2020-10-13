You have permission to edit this article.
Ronald Rodinsky

June 14, 1954 – September 30, 2020

Ron was born June 14, 1954, to William and Emajean Rodinsky of Stockton. His father was a police officer, and his mother was granted her wings when Ron was just 3 years old. He was an avid gold prospector and enjoyed his days working on many projects. He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Rodinsky of Oregon; grandchildren, Kylie and Tyler Beach, both of Stockton; brothers, Rodney Rodinsky of Stockton, and Brian Rodinsky of Vallejo; nephews, Doug, Chris, Will and Colton; and niece, Jeanie; and many friends. He will be truly missed.

