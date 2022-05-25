October 4, 1941 - May 15, 2022
Richard Fischer passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Sacramento at the age of 80 years old. He was born in Angels Camp on October 4, 1941, a son of the late Bertha Sunshine (Sifers) and Dewey Joseph Fischer.
Dick is survived by his wife of 44 years, Patricia Fischer, of Mokelumne Hill; four daughters, Tracy Momaney, of Mokelumne Hill, Annette (Matthew) DeLappe, of Arnold, Lauri (Chris) Rivera Tabangcura, of Stockton, and Allison (Troy) Hampton, of Murphys; son, Dewey (Laurie) Fischer, of Shoreham, Vt.; two sisters, Kathleen (Gene) Weatherby, Rita (Bob) Calvin; as well as two brothers, Clifford (Sharon) Fischer and William (Charel) Fischer. He is also survived by grandchildren, Vincent (Katlyn), Andrew (Chelsea), Kelly (David), Jason (Amanda), Jessica, Jena (Christy), Dewey, Jr. (Queana), Emma, Elliott, Garrett, Andrew T (Hannah), Kyle, Todd, Noah, Luke, Samantha (Todd), Chloe and Madeleine; great grandchildren, Eliana, McQuaid, Quinn, Sienna, Aubree, Tatum, Jackson, Lauren, Ariah, Presley, Finley, Bailee, Fayth, Ezra, Dylan, Warren, David Jr, Jacob, Ashley(Eric) and Amber. Great-great-grandchildren, Max, Connor; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and godchildren. He is preceded by his sons Richard Wayne Fischer in 1966, Raymond David Fischer, and brother, Michael Fischer.
A Rosary Service will be held 6 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Daneri Mortuary in Jackson, Calif. Followed by a celebration of life on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall. Memorial contributions can be sent in Dick’s name to Calaveras High School, Richard J Fischer Memorial Scholarship, at PO Box 607 San Andreas, CA 95249. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.