March 24, 1943 – March 27, 2020
Local business owner and friend of the community, Gregg Carl Johnson, age 77, of Jackson, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, in Sacramento. Gregg was born in Brownsville, Ore., on March 24, 1943, a son of Pansy May (Merriman), of Keizer, Ore., and the late Carl Claude Johnson.
Gregg graduated from Oroville High School in 1961 and then from San Francisco College of Mortuary Science in 1965. On Jan. 18, 1964, he married the love of his life, Nancy Dougherty.
The couple made their home in San Andreas, where Gregg became a self-taught manager of Gardella Mortuary. He was then offered a partner position with the neighboring county funeral home, J.J. Daneri and Son. The family moved to Amador County in 1978 where they still reside today. In 1988 Gregg and Nancy started a non-profit cemetery known as Sunset View Cemetery in Jackson. Gregg was a Mortician for 46 years and still the current proprietor of Sunset View Cemetery.
Gregg was very active in his community, sharing in the grief of widows and widowers through his founding of the “New Horizons” support group in the 1980s as well as sponsoring Little League, a member of Rotary club becoming a Paul Harris Fellow, and SIRS. Gregg was an active member of each church congregation that he attended, presently following his son’s ministry at Grace Fellowship Church. He and Nancy enjoyed the many trips across the U.S. in their RV and visits to Hawaii. He enjoyed square dancing with the Claim Jumpers. He restored his first car, a 1937 Chevy pickup; it is the pickup that he and Nancy took their first date in. Gregg is known for his integrity, love of family, generosity and candid advice.
Gregg is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Nancy Johnson of Jackson; sons, Matthew Johnson and his companion, Sammie, of El Dorado Hills, Mark and his wife, Martha Johnson, of Jackson, and Michael and his wife, Kimberly Johnson, of Jackson; mother, Pansy Pfau, of Keizer, Ore.; sisters, Linda Bishop, of Keizer, Ore., Cindy and her husband, James Avinger, of Kona, HI, and LaDonna and her husband, Bill Ped, of Goodyear, Ariz.; grandchildren, Alex, James, Carson, Cole, Morgan, Makenzie, Brittani, Artina, Carissa, Caleb, Nathan and Rachelle; and great-grandchildren, Brielle, Cheyana, Cayden, Anthony, Kyleigh, Carter, Nickalas, Julius and Brynlee. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Rockford.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the summertime. Private interment will take place at Sunset View Cemetery, Jackson, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Fellowship General Fund, P.O. Box 850, Jackson, CA 95642. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.