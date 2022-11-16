August 22, 1964 - November 3, 2022
Kenneth Wayne Lee Jr. passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3 a.m. after
a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Kenny was born on Aug. 22, 1964, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Houston, Texas, to Kenneth Wayne Lee and Sara Diane Lee. Kenny attended La Porte Elementary, where he excelled in sports. He later moved to Clear Lake and attended Clear Lake High School; he was loved by many. Kenny pursued boxing and became a Golden Glove Boxer; he had several wins with some losses. He started his lifelong journey of weightlifting at the local gyms at age 17.
Kenny also started working in the hospitality industry at age 17, working as a bouncer in top night clubs in Clear Lake. This gave him the opportunity to tour with Motley Crue as their personal bouncer. Kenny graduated from bouncer to bartender soon after.
In 1991, Kenny moved to Southern California. He was hired as Beverage Manager at Newport Beach Marriott, where he excelled. Kenny later accepted a position at Delaney's Seafood Restaurant in Garden Grove where he met his future wife, Tammie Haun. They moved to Houston, Texas, in 1993 and married in 1995. Kenny and Tammie both worked in the bustling bar/ nightclub industry from 1993-2003.
In October 2003, they moved to Murphys, Calif., and Kenny founded the very successful Family 4 Fitness INC. Kenny would go on to change the world around him for the better. He had an infectious smile and was a huge inspiration to so many. He had such a gift, even making working out at 5 a.m. fun.
In 2021, Kenny decided to compete at the Tahoe Classics in August in physique. He truly was in the best shape of his life. July 1, he was given the devastating diagnosis of esophageal cancer and was unable to compete. Kenny became a cancer patient at UC Davis, where he battled the disease for 16 months.
Kenny’s hobbies were working out to his favorite rock songs, his truck and traveling to Hawaii or anywhere tropical. He adored animals, especially his dogs—his fur babies.
Kenny loved his wife, family and friends so much and would do anything for them. He had such a beautiful soul. He will be greatly missed by all.
Kenny is preceded in death by his mother Diane Numbers, grandparents Clyde and Bea Dedde, Wayne Lee and Dean Numbers. He is survived by his wife Tammie Lee, his father Ken Lee Sr., sister Renee Schroyer and Deb Christenson, Kevin and Justin Schroyer and many other relatives.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Angels Camp, on Friday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. Luncheon to follow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Family 4 Fitness Center on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., which will include a potluck. All are invited to attend both events in honor of Kenny and his legacy. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to Mechanics Bank, Angels Camp CA, Tammie Lee Fundraiser Account. Flowers can be sent to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Angels Camp, CA.
For more information, call Greg Southern at (209) 581-5439.