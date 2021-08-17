You have permission to edit this article.
Geraldine F. (Cox) Schauer

November 4, 1921 – August 15, 2021

Geraldine F. (Cox) Schauer, of Burson, Calif., passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. She was born in Middletown, Mo., on Nov. 4, 1921, and would have been 100 years old this November.

She and her husband, Robert, moved from Woodside, Calif., to Lodi, Calif., in 1988. After the death of her husband in 2004, she moved to Burson, Calif., to live with her daughter, Linda, and her son-in-law, Bill Grace. She has lived a long, healthy, active life, and all who knew her loved her. She will be missed.

She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Robert L. Schauer. She is survived by her sons, Boyd (Sharon) Schauer, of Menlo Park, Calif., George (Barbara) Schauer of Redwood City, Calif., and her daughter, Linda J. Grace, of Burson; grandchildren, Sharon (Schauer) Phillips, Boyd Schauer, John Schauer, Steve Schauer, Joseph Grace, Gary Grace, Michelle (Schauer) Ortez, and Michael Schauer; great-grandchildren, Andrew Grace, Emily Grace, Delaney Grace, Elizabeth (Grace) Lopez-Smith, Jessica Faulkner, Lily Schauer, Levi Schauer and Tomas Ortez; as well as great-great-grandchildren, Knox Lopez-Smith, Gabrial Lopez-Smith and Maxwell Grace.

There will be a private service at Sunset View Cemetery in Jackson, Calif., where she and Robert will be interred together in the not-too-distant future. Condolences may be sent by visiting danerimortuary.com and by signing the guest book.

