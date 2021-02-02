Irmgard Rischbieter-Johnston

November 8, 1927 – January 15, 2021
Irmgard Hedwig Johnston (formerly Rischbieter, née Adamus) passed away with family at her bedside on Jan. 15, 2021, in Owasso, Okla. Born Nov. 8, 1927, in Cosel, Germany to Bruno Paul and Maria Magdalena Adamus (née Wiesiolek), she was the youngest of three siblings and grew up in Berlin. She is survived by her sister, Ingeborg Olschak of Neuffen, Germany, and was preceded in death by her brother, Ernst-Walter Adamus. Having lost her fiancé in World War II, she met her first husband, Oswald Harold Theodor Rischbieter, after the war. In Berlin she gave birth to two children, Harold, who preceded her in death (1949-1949), and Barbara (1951), before immigrating to Montreal, Canada, in 1954. This was via a sailing journey with a few trunks of possessions from Bremerhaven, Germany, to Halifax, Nova Scotia, leaving their entire families behind. In Montreal she helped her husband complete electronics engineering school. The Rischbieter family of three then emigrated via a drive from Canada to Cupertino, Calif., in 1960, where her son, Douglas, was born (1961) and she worked as a dental assistant. There, Irmgard Rischbieter also proudly gained her American citizenship in 1966, shortly before she and her family became residents of Arnold that same year. As an entrepreneur in Arnold, she created a vacation property management business Mountain Home Service which she continued to operate through the tragic death of her husband Oswald (1923-1974) until her retirement in 1989. May 1, 1989, she married longtime family friend and retired Arnold Realtor Ransford James Johnston, who preceded her in death in 2002. The Johnstons were residents of Amarillo, Texas, where she lived until becoming a resident of Brookdale-Owasso in 2018; like throughout her life, she made dear new friends during the two-and-a-half years of her Brookdale residency. Irmgard Johnston was known to always think of her friends and associates, baking and otherwise concocting treats both spontaneous and seasonal. She loved beaches and mountains but especially swims in seas, streams, lakes, and pools—regardless of whether warm or icy. She is survived by Randy Johnston of Collinsville, Okla., in addition to her daughter, Barbara Bunner (husband Thomas) of Woodinville, Wash., and son, Douglas Rischbieter (wife Janet) of Arnold; several American grandchildren and German nieces and cousins.