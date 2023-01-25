1946 - 2023
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Joan McNear announces of her passing on Jan. 5, 2023
Known by most as Joan McNear, she was born in San Mateo, Calif., and passed away, with loved ones present, at her home in Mountain Ranch, Calif.
She is preceded in death by husband James H Chan, who passed 1990; husband Stephen Eugene McNear, who passed 2003; father Leonard Martin Unterein, who served as a captain in the U.S. Coast Guard; mother Yolanda Delores Unterein; and brother Leonard Unterein. Joan is survived by her sister Vanda McArthur. of Fresno, Calif.; daughter Nicola (Nikki) Thompson, of North Carolina; and grandchildren Erik, Ryan, and Ashlyn Grover.
Joan and Stephen owned and operated a gas station Mini Mart known as the Silver Spur in Mountain Ranch, Calif.
Joan was loved by many and will be remembered for her generosity to all and her love of all animals.
At Joan's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Calaveras Humane Society in Joan's memory would be appreciated.