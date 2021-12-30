We mourn the passing of Susan Nell Jackson—devoted wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend.
Sue was born June 23, 1953, in Alameda, Calif., to Thomas Harris and Eleanor Hanna Harris. She moved to Mokelumne Hill in the fourth grade and attended both the "old school" (on Old School Way) and the "new school" before attending Calaveras High School (class of 1971). She graduated from UOP in 1975 and, soon after, returned to Calaveras Unified School District as a teacher—first at Copperopolis Elementary, then at Valley Springs Elementary and finally at Moke Hill at both the "new school” and finally at the "newer-new school" that exists today. (MHE recently honored Sue by ringing the school bell 36 times in honor of her 36 years of service to Calaveras Unified School District's children.)
Sue always knew she wanted to teach. She particularly loved teaching kids how to read, and she had a passion for children's literature long before it became a buzzword. (Her personal collection of children's books was legendary among her friends.) She also brought her interests in California history, geology, and animals to her classes (which were known both for their richness and their rigor!) Sue loved children, animals, books, and roses.
She is survived by her husband, Pip, her daughter Hannah (Art), her grandson Tyson and her granddaughter Sydney.
She is missed.