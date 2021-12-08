May 1, 1943 - November 29, 2021
Longtime Calaveras County resident, Keith (Kip) Lloyd Stock passed away at home on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
Kip was born in Bakersfield, Calif., on May 1, 1943, to Gilbert and Lavola Stock. He graduated from South High School in 1961. In May of 1964, he enlisted into the Armed Forces and was a member of the 1st Brigade of the 101st Airborne. Of the 22 men with whom he served in the Vietnam War, only Kip and one other returned home in May of 1967. He graduated from Bakersfield College in 1968 with a degree in forestry and was a smoke jumper for almost a year. He married Kathy Broderick in May of 1969. He was honorably discharged in August of 1970. Kip and Kathy lived in Covina, Calif., where he worked for Bell phone company. Their first two children, Katrina and Kyle, were born there. Kip was an avid waterskier, spending almost every weekend at the lake skiing and racing their jet boat. Many fun and memorable trips were made to Lake Havasu. They made their way to Cedar Ridge, Calif., where he worked for Tri Technic in Jamestown. Eventually they moved to Copperopolis, where they had a working ranch. He worked for Hydrox in Angels Camp, and then as an AT&T lineman. Their third child, Kendall, was born in 1983. Kathy tragically passed away from cancer in 1997. Kip met his second wife, Sue Stock, while receiving a haircut at Hot Cuts, and as they say, the rest is history. Kip and Sue married in May of 2005. They enjoyed garage sales, ranching, and movies. Kip retired from AT&T in 2015, at the young age of 72. Kip leaves behind the legacy of a full life, with many who loved and enjoyed his outgoing nature. He is survived by his wife, Sue Stock, his three children, Katrina Stock, Kyle (Lisa) Stock, and Kendall Stock, his eight grandchildren, Ashley, Heili, Marissa, Justin, Chance, Emaly, Riley and Chase; two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren, Vinson Vosburg, Valerie Vosburg, Nathan McNally; six step grandchildren, Lenea, Leandra, Laurali, Liliana, Liam, Tyrus; three step-great-grandchildren, and Kip’s two brothers, Melvin (Joe) and Cliff Stock.
Family and friends are invited to attend an outdoor burial at Mountain Shadow Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Kip’s preferred charity: Breast Cancer Research Foundation (www.bcrf.org).